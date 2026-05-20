Tasty Ribs

Pork Seasoning

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. kosher or pink salt

1 1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. mustard powder

2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2-1 tsp. cayenne pepper, optional

Blend together and store in sealed glass jar.

Rack of ribs – your choice.

Preheat oven to 325. Cut off excess fat from ribs, if desired. Wash ribs under cold water. Pat dry. Make a pouch using aluminum foil. Heavy duty is best. Make sure the foil is longer and wider than ribs. Place foil in large baking pan. Place ribs in pan on top of foil. Add seasoning on both sides. Place ribs bone side up. Place another sheet of aluminum foil on top of ribs and fold both sheets together around ribs forming a baking pouch. Bake in oven for 21/2 to 3 hours. Remove from oven, remove top foil and check for tenderness. If tender, carefully turn ribs meat side up.

Return to oven and bake 20 minutes without top foil. Prior to serving, you can baste with your favorite BBQ sauce or eat as is. The seasoning really enhances the flavor of the meat. We make a vinegar-based sauce using 2 cups water and 2 cups apple cider vinegar. Add 2 tsp. cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes and 2 tsp. salt. Cook until reduced by half. Sprinkle cooked ribs with vinegar sauce. Store rest of sauce in fridge.

Rotini Salad

1 package Tri-color Rotini (12 oz)

2 med. tomatoes, chopped

1 lg. cucumber, unpeeled, cut in half with seeds removed, thinly sliced

1 small carrot, thinly sliced, optional

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

1 cup chunky salsa, medium or hot, if desired

1/2 cup red wine vinaigrette

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped, optional

1/2 red onion, diced, optional

Prepare pasta as directed on package. Drain, rinse with cold water, drain again and place in large salad bowl. Add chopped and sliced vegetables. Mix salsa and red wine vinaigrette. Pour over pasta and vegetables; toss to coat well. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.