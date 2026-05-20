SO YOU KNOW. There was another reason I mentioned mowing season last week. Keeping grass clippings off the streets and sidewalks has more than one obvious reason. YES – grass clippings on pavement are dangerous for bicycles and motorcycles. YES – grass clippings can increase stopping distance or cause a wheel to slide. But did you know grass clippings can have a negative effect on the Town’s wastewater system as well?

When grass clippings wash into storm drains, they can add excess organic material that must be filtered or treated – adding strain to the wastewater system. This excess debris that goes into the system has to be treated and dealt with before exiting the lagoon discharge. Otherwise, elevated discharge limits can have a negative effect on the discharge permit perimeters. Specifically, the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. When you see The Town of Marlinton sweeping the streets, there is more taking place than just appearance. Keeping leaves, mud and gravel out of the system is part of the Operations and Maintenance performance.

Sweeping cannot remove 100% of material from every curb line but It helps and going forward, we try to do more. The cooperation of residents can make a real difference.