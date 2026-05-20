Dacil B. Hill, 88, of Hillsboro, passed away at her home Monday, May 18, 2026.

Born November 19, 1937, at Spring Creek, she was a daughter of the late Irea and Loulela Lewis Workman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lorraine Hill; five sisters, Pat Workman, Estie Roberts, Ada Patrick, Mary Howeth and Dessie Simmons; and two brothers, Herbert and Gilbert Workman.

Dacil was a Methodist by faith and a homemaker.

She is survived by a son, Larry Hill, and his wife, Alice, of Hillsboro; daughter, Joyce Hill, of Pasadena, Maryland; sister-in-law, Wilma Workman, of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Lantz Funeral Home with Pastor John Paul Burks officiating.

Burial will follow in the Jacox Cemetery near Lobelia.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com