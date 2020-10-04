eTimes | October 1, 2020
The staff of The Pocahontas Times thanks you for subscribing to our publication. We will.
Doris Jean Atwood, 78, of The Villages, Florida, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born December 21, 1941, in Boyer, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Vina Hottinger Brubaker. Doris grew up in Boyer and…
Thomas Earl Cook, 75, of Elkins, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at West Virginia Caring Center in Elkins. Born February 23, 1945 at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Earl Buster “Chick” Cook and the late Earnestine…
Betty Marie Rogers Carpenter, 93, of Scott Depot, formerly of Buckeye, and Elyria, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Born October 9, 1926, in Buckeye, she was a daughter of the late William H. and Susie Kellison Rogers. In…
Homer Ray Hager, 84, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. Born December 21, 1935, in Culloden, he was a son of the late Bill and Eva Depriest Hager. Ray was a member of the…
According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases: In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court: Steven Wayne…
The following hearings were held in the Pocahontas County Circuit Court: The court granted continuance of a probation revocation hearing…
Dear Editor; I believe phonetics is the way to learn to read. I believe the Palmer method is the way…
Sitting Bull, the most troublesome Indian of the Sioux band, and his son, Crow Foot, were killed in their camp, near Standing Rock, South Dakota, on the 15th. They were about to leave their camp for the Bad Lands, preparatory to taking the warpath, when they were arrested. A fight…
Thursday, September 30, 1920 THE HORROR OF THE WOODS Following the accounts that have persisted for some months, the ape, baboon, gorilla, wild man, or terror that has been reported at various points from Pittsburgh south, has appeared and taken up his habitation in the dismal vastness of Black Mountain…
Thursday, October 4, 1945 Our Army and Navy Boys Headquarters, 132 Infantry Regiment. San Francisco, Cal. July 25, 1945 Dear Mrs. Vaughan; I regret that you haven’t heard from us before, concerning the death of your husband, PFC Henry M. Vaughan, although we had written. You mentioned in a letter…
Thursday, October 1, 1970 Tour Mrs. Mildred Seagraves has just returned from a 22-day tour to Amsterdam, Holland; Weisbaden and Ruth- enburg, Germany; with a cruise down the Rhine River; Salzburg and Innsbruck, Austria; the Passion Play in the Bavarian Village of Oberammergau; Lucerne, Switzerland; Paris and London… “We stayed…