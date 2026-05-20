According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Janet M. Anderson, 65, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded no contest April 20 to a charge of turning from improper position or failure to signal. Anderson was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Justin Michael Cain, 31, of Dunmore, pleaded no contest April 20 to charges of speeding and no proof of insurance. Cain was assessed $582.96 in court costs and fines.

Colton Cover, 18, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty April 6 to a charge of speeding. Cover was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Gabriel H. Dean, 18, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty April 30 to a charge of speeding. Dean was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Hailey E. Fitzgerald, 20, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty April 16 to a charge of speeding. Fitzgerald was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Joslyn B. Fitzgerald, 22, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest May 4 to a charge of possession of controlled substance without valid prescription. A no contest plea to possession of an open alcohol container is currently under review. Fitzgerald was assessed $512.96 in court costs and fines.

Luke Hansford, 19, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding. Hansford was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Kristopher Dale Nutter, 46, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 1 to a charge of failure to maintain motor vehicle insurance. Nutter was assessed $381.48 in court costs and fines.

Riley Pollack, 19, of Malrinton, pleaded guilty April 20 to a charge of speeding. Pollack was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Carter Reid, 19, of Slaty Fork, pleaded guilty April 17 to a charge of speeding. Reid was assessed $205.01 in court costs and fines.

Dustin L. White, 38, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest April 20 to charges of improper use of evidence of registration and no proof of insurance. White was assessed $582.96 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Bradley Thomas Armstrong, 27, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty to following too closely. Armstrong was assessed $191.48 in court costs.

William D. Ayers, 44, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest May 5 to a charge of shooting within 500 feet of a school. Ayers was assessed $231.48 in court costs and fines.

Steven K. Bennett, 51, of Green Bank, pleaded no contest April 23 to charges of operation without a certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and seat belt violation. Bennett was assessed $397.96 in court costs and fines.

Chrissa F. Cassell, 25, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty April 7 to a charge of speeding. Cassell was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Gabrielle Isom, 20, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 7 to a charge of driving without valid driver’s license. Isom was assessed $191.48 in court costs and fines.

Timothy L. Kershner, 64, of King, North Carolina, pleaded guilty April 27 to a charge of seat belt violation. Kershner was assessed a $25 fine.

Jamie N. Lepage, 45, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty April 30 to a charge of no operator’s. Lepage was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Anna M. McCarty, 46, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest April 10 to a charge of use of electronic device without hand free equipment. McCarty was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Steven M. Sharp, 66, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty April 13 to a charge of failure to obey stop sign. Sharp was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Robert M. Thomas, 41, of Warm Springs, Virginia, pleaded no contest April 14 to a charge of speeding. Thomas was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Joe Michael Jared Gazzolo, 33, of Texarkana, Arkansas, pleaded guilty May 5 to charges of failure to keep right in the left lane and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Gazzolo was assessed $392.96 in court costs and fines.

Rodney P. McInnis, 61, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty April 9 to a charge of shoplifting, first offense. McInnis was assessed $192.61 in court costs and fines.