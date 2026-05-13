Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

1 double pie crust

4 cups diced rhubarb

3 cups sliced strawberries

1 1/2 cups sugar

6 Tbsp. quick cooking tapioca

Milk or beaten egg

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Roll out pie crust to fit bottom of a 10-inch pie plate.

Toss together sugar, rhubarb, strawberries and tapioca.

Place on bottom pie crust.

Roll out the top pie crust and place over the fruit.

Brush the top with milk or beaten egg.

Bake 10 minutes at 400 degrees.

Reduce to 350 degrees and bake about 35 minutes.

Cool for 10 minutes before slicing.



Shoney’s Strawberry Pie

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 cup water

1 quart fresh strawberries

Whipped cream or whipped topping

1 cup sugar

1/2 of a 3 oz. pkg. of Strawberry Jello.

1 baked 9-inch pie shell.

Blend together cornstarch and sugar, and combine in saucepan with the water.

Cook, stirring until thick – about 3 to 5 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Add Jello and stir until dissolved.

Allow to cool, but not completely cold.

Clean and slice strawberries.

Spread berries evenly in baked pie shell.

Pour cooled gelatin mixture over berries and chill for 2 to 3 hours.

Garnish with whipped cream just before serving.

Enjoy.

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