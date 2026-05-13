ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.

First Publication Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, July 6, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER 14891

ESTATE OF: JOYCE OPAL LOMPERT

ADMINISTRTRIX: Elisabeth Retieffe

1653 Browns Mountain Road

Marlinton, WV. 24954

ESTATE NUMBER: 14892

ESTATE OF: CONNIE L. GRIMES

EXECUTOR: Douglas J. Grimes

334 Mill Run Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

ESTATE NUMBER: 14893

ESTATE OF: DELMAR BROWN DOVE

EXECUTRIX: Alice Fay Dove

1277 Sunset Road

Marlinton WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 4, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

5/7/2c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

West Virginia Code 18-5-4

A public hearing concerning the FY 2026-2027 budget will be held at the Tuesday, May 26, 2026, meeting of the Pocahontas County Board of Education.

The meeting will be held at the School Board Office at 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV and will begin shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The proposed budget will be available for inspection from May 16 through May 26 at the Board of Education Central Office.

Pocahontas County Board of Education

5/7/2c