May Bell Gragg Richardson, 77, of Paris, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 4, 2026.

Born May 14, 1948, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Ellet Gragg and Edna McLaughlin Gragg.

May Bell lived a life marked by kindness, thoughtfulness and devotion to her family.

She retired from Brown and Williams Tobacco Company after years of dedicated work, and she carried the same steady spirit into every part of her life. Those who knew her will remember her as a gentle and caring presence, someone who offered warmth, encouragement and a listening ear to those around her.

She found joy in simple pleasures and treasured the routines that brought her comfort. She enjoyed playing Bingo and trying her luck with the lottery. She also liked watching Family Feud and The Price is Right, and these familiar favorites brought her many moments of enjoyment and relaxation. Her interests reflected her easygoing nature and her appreciation for the small things that made life pleasant.

May Bell is survived by two children, Buel C. Richardson, Jr. and Shannon Fugate; grandchildren, Brittany Richardson, Angel Richardson, Zachary Rich-ardson, Emily Fugate and Riley House; great-grandchildren, Dylan McGuire, Zayden Olding, Braylin Olding, Coltan Johnson, Jr., Kingston Shaw, Waylon Shaw, Cason Johnson and Addilynn Shaw; sisters, Peggy McMillion and Bonnie Marshall; brother, Owen Gragg; her special friends, Lisa Johnson and Helen Hatton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins who will cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Dawn Gragg; two brothers, James and Charles Gragg; spouse, Billy Rison; son-in-law, Melvin “Scotty” Fugate; daughter-in-law, Robyn J. Coyle; and granddaughter-in-law, Cherokie Ritchie. Their memories remained a part of her life and the family history she helped shape.

May Bell will be remembered with love for the kindness she showed, the family she cherished, and the quiet strength she carried throughout her life. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service was held Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, Kentucky. Burial was in Gray Cemetery in Ravenna, Kentucky.