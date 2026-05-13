Congratulations to the seniors graduating from Pocahontas County High School. For those going off to college – we wish you all the best in achieving your dreams and hope some find a way to return home. Marlinton has a need for dentists, lawyers, foresters and others. Opportunities abound. Take advantage. You may not be what you think you are. But what you think you are – you are.

Joe Smith announced at the May Town Council Meeting that the July 3 First Friday event will include a special Patriotic Show. Smith credited Lauren Bennett with securing a performance by the 249th Army Band at Discovery Junction. This is a big deal for a small town. Obviously, Pocahontas County Veterans need to mark their calendars. I intend to contact Rick Wooddell and the Pocahontas County Honor Corps to be sure they will be present, if possible.

Thinking about the honor of having the Army Band in Marlinton, during the 250th Anniversary of America, made me start thinking. What can we do?

Since the meeting, I found out that the City of Elkins is asking their local businesses to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary by decorating their storefronts in the weeks before July 4. That seemed like a good idea to me. I am asking Marlinton businesses to consider doing the same. Be thinking about banners or flags or something totally different. As long as it honors our country and is patriotic, imagine what you can come up with. Let’s make the Army Band believe they came to the right place.

Mowing season is here!

Accept the challenge of keeping grass clippings off the streets and sidewalks. Grass clippings on pavement are dangerous, particularly for bicycles and motorcycles. Grass clippings can increase stopping distance or cause a wheel to slide. Treat grass clippings like any other street debris – something to be removed, not ignored.