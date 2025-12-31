Thursday, January 4, 1951

At the first of the year, there are many things in mind to write about. At such a time as this it is customary to make note about world affairs and world events. And the customary remark is one of holy horror over the terrible way things are all messed up.

The proper reply to such and repining is that it has ever been thus and more so. There is consolation in the fact that every generation of our people have had their troubles, and the good Lord has mercifully guided right those who put their trust in Him…

TOP TEN STORIES

Here are the top ten news stories of 1950 as selected by a representative panel of weekly newspaper publishers:

1. Chinese Red intervention in Korea

2. The initial invasion of South Korea and the U. N. decision to send military assistance.

3. President escapes assasination attempt.

4. Alger Hiss convicted of perjury.

5. Trial of Dr. Herman Sander on mercy killing charge.

6. Brink’s robbery in Boston.

7. Senate investigates McCarthy charges.

8. MacArthur sends troops north of the 38th parallel.

9. President orders H-bomb production.

10. Pope proclaims Dogma of Assumption of Virgin Mary.

FIELD NOTES

Harry Lynn Sheets reports seeing a big eagle at the Marlinton Airport on several occasions. This eagle has also been seen on Buck’s Mountain to the west of town.

I know a big rabbit makes his home under the printing office; that, as an unwelcome resident, there is a skunk and maybe a family of skunks. Now, Game Protector John Casto comes forward to testify he saw one powerful big and fine raccoon take refuge under the Times Office building one moonlit night last week.

This seems to be a possum year down in our part of the town. In our flock no less than three big possums have been taken the past three weeks. The last snow showed the tracks of three more.

This is Monday, January 1. While the thermometer has hung around freezing all day, there has been much good sunshine and no chilling winds. According to the wisdom of the ancients, this is the “Rule Day” – the one which contracts the weather for the month of January. It’s a good omen.

Fred Galford killed a big bear Christmas week back in the Black Forest. The only bad luck in this chase was the killing of one powerful good bear dog.

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

Abbitt Ryder, of the 7th Division in Korea, sends his parents, Mr. and Mrs. David Ryder, the following from a message by General Mac-Arthur: “Tell Dave Barr the Seventh Division hit the jackpot.” General Barr is the Commander of the 7th Division.

– – –

Captain and Mrs. Robert K. Moore, stationed at Aberdeen, Maryland, spent Christmas with his mother, Mrs. Kate Moore, at the home of his brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. L. H. Kershner. Since his return to Aberdeen, he has been promoted to Major.

– – –

Joe Sharp, of the Army, stationed at Washington, D. C., was home over the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dorsey Sharp.

– – –

Private William J. (Billy Joe) Wilson, of the Army Air Force, returned to his duties at Shepperd Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas, after spending his Christmas furlough here with his mother, Mrs. S. B. Wilson and other relatives,

WEDDINGS

Mr. and Mrs. F. Hamed, of Green Bank, announce the marriage of their daughter, Blanche Evaline, to Gilbert Sheets, at Fayetteville, Saturday, December 16, 1950. The groom is the son of Mrs. Ollie Ervine and the late Gilbert Sheets. He is serving in the Navy.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Flosten Sampson, of Cass, announce the December 23, 1950, marriage of their daughter, Marybelle, to Ralph Lee Noonan, son of Mrs. Lettie Noonan, of Clover Lick, and the late Cleve Noonan.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis A. Godwin, of Elkins, announce the marriage of their daughter, Madeline Niblett, to Carl G. Beard, II, son of Mrs. Mary K. Beard of Mill Point, and the late Thomas Lee Beard.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Walton, a daughter.

DEATH

Odie L. Waugh, aged 41 years, died at the home of his brother near Chester, December 13. He was a son of the late Jacob E. and Rosa Wilfong Waugh.

Burial in the Wilfong cemetery.

The pallbearers were Chester McLaughlin, Ivan Wilfong, Wilbur Miller, George Wheeler, Pete Mai-don and Morman Hiner.