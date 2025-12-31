Thursday, December 31, 1925

The Farm Bureau officers elected for the year 1928 are J. H. Buzzard, president; W. L. Price, vice president; Alva E. Moore, secretary and treasurer. The directors are S. B. Wallace, Ellis R. Sharp, Henry W. Beard, J. Lanty McNeel; J. H. Buzzard, E. E. White, Jesse Hudson and James Wilfong.

SHOOTING MATCH

A big crowd attended the shooting match at the Fairgrounds Christmas morning. The match was under the auspices of the Marlinton Rod and Gun Club. There were a lot of rifles, and, of course, the trap shooter with his shot gun. Everybody that this writer talked to seems to have won turkeys and other prizes.

WANLESS

The thermometer went three degrees below zero Monday morning. Tuesday morning three above, Wednesday morning, four above.

W. W. Sutton put down 300 feet of Knapped base on our road, the first work toward permanent road building this side has ever had. We have been building roads and high schools and hauling other people’s children to and from school so long, we are expecting from this on to have some help on our roads. We have at present a mail route, the first public convenience we ever had, and if the route is not looked after better, the route will be discontinued. Why not put the crusher on the mountain roads? We have the rock, and the people are anxious to give some free work in hauling the crushed stone on the roads. Better spend some stone than all dirt, which is cut up the first rain.

The Christmas entertainment given at Wanless on Christmas day in honor of the Sunday school was well attended, and the program was well rendered. Two hundred and twenty bags of candy, nuts and oranges for the children and over one hundred and fifty gifts were presented by Santa Claus to children, young and old. This was a happy occasion for all.

BIG BEAR

One of the biggest bear stories as well as the biggest bear that ever came out of the mountains of West Virginia was revealed last evening with the arrival in Clarksburg of a party of hunters headed by Moore M. Reynolds, of Hepsibah, from a three weeks’ trip into the wilds of the Alleghenies near Durbin.

A 510-pound bear, bagged in the mountain vastness 18 miles from Durbin, was the prize which the hunters claim is the biggest ever killed in West Virginia.

All the excitement attendant on a real beer fight resulted when Mr. Bruin was cornered in a laurel thicket. Three bear dogs dead, two more severely injured out of six that went into the fight, was the list of casualties before the approach of the hunters forced “his majesty” to take to the tall timber from which he was brought down by a well-directed shot from the rifle of Raymond Yocum, a member of the party from Beverly.

WEDDINGS

A quiet but pretty wedding took place Monday afternoon at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harlow Waugh when their daughter, Hildred Lucyle became the bride of Mr. Robert Bruce Crickart. Only the bride’s family and Mr. E. C. Smith, who is a special friend of the groom, were present.

– – –

Lawrence Kelley and Miss Evelyn Bernice Clark, both of Dunmore were united in marriage at the Presbyterian Manse, Marlinton, by Rev. H. H. Orr at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 1925. The groom will be remembered as having been employed in one of the Marlinton garages. The young couple will make their home in Dunmore for the present.

– – –

Clifford Jackson Rucker and Miss Mabel Virginia Burwell, of Buckeye, were married at the Presbyterian Manse, Marlinton, Wednesday, December 23, 1925. After visiting around then neighborhood over Christmas they will go to Virginia where they will make their home.

– – –

Married December 25, Mr. Authur Friel and Miss Hulda Sharp, both of Pocahontas county.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dock Gibson, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Broyles, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Griffin, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wiliam Meeks, of Clover Lick.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Shinaberry, at Stony Bottom, a daughter, Virginia Dare.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Shinaberry, Stony Bottom, a son, Tad Hamilton.

DEATHS

A telegram was received here on Monday announcing the death of W. W. Kinnison at Fort Myers, Florida. Death was due from an accidental gunshot wound received while hunting on Christmas day. The telegram gave no particulars other than that his body would be buried at Fort Myers on Tuesday.

Mr. Kinnison was born and raised in Pocahontas County, a son of the late Claiborne Kinnison, of Lobelia. Two or three years ago, he moved to Florida, to engage in his business as a contractor and builder. Mr. Kennison built many fine buildings in Pocahontas County, the principal ones being the Marlinton Metho-dist Church, the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church at Hillsboro and the graded school at Hillsboro.

– – –

Fred W. Shelton, a prominent citizen, of Bath County, but lately of Slaty Fork, Pocahontas County, and brakeman on a log train for the West Virginia Pulp and Paper company, was fatally injured in a wreck of his train of Friday, December 17th and died Saturday. His body was brought to Star Chapel, and the funeral was conducted by Rev. J. T. McCutchan and interment was made in the Cleek cemetery. He is survived by his wife and a large family of children.