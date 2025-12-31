Editor,

I think we may all agree that John F. Kennedy was a great President. After his death, Congress, by statute, renamed the National Cultural Center as The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as a memorial in his honor.

His burial plot at Arlington National Cemetery is marked by an eternal flame.

Memorials are a tribute singular in dedication and purpose. Like a time capsule, they capture a moment of collective devotion and honor and preserve it for future generations. It is like a tombstone and bears only one name.

There is a cemetery on Hills Creek with a headstone laid by his family for the early pioneer R. W. Hill who died in 1849. Other graves and markers of early pioneers and families have thereafter been added to the cemetery. But no one yet has seen fit to chisel and add their name on his tombstone.

Martin Saffer

Hillsboro