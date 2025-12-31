Vanilla Cream

Pudding

1/3 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. corn starch

1/8 tsp. salt

2 cups whole milk

2 egg yolks, slightly beaten

2 Tbsp. butter

2 tsp. vanilla

Toasted coconut, if desired.

In a 2-quart saucepan, blend sugar, cornstarch and salt. Combine milk and egg yolks and stir into sugar mixture. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla. Pour into individual custard cups or a quart casserole dish. Top with toasted coconut. Cool slightly then chill.

4 servings.

Dilly Bread

1 package yeast

1/4 cup water, 105- 110 degrees

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 cup cottage cheese

1/4 cup minced onion

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 egg, beaten

2 tsp. dill seed

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. baking soda

2 1/4 – 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish.

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand 10 minutes. In a large bowl, mix cottage cheese, sugar, butter, salt and soda. Add dill seed, minced onion, egg and yeast mixture. Mix well. Add flour, 1/4 cup at a time to wet mix. Stir well.

If dough is too wet, add in another 1-2 Tbsp. flour. Cover bowl with a clean cotton kitchen towel and set in warm spot until double in bulk about 1 hour. Gently stir dough down to release bubbles. Pour into greased 1 1/2-quart casserole.

Bake 35 minutes at 350.degrees.

After baking, brush with melted butter and a sprinkle of salt.