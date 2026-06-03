Thursday, June 3, 1976

WATER LEAK

The loss of water from the Marlinton system continues. Several minor holes have been found and repaired, but no major ones have been located. Tuesday night, the water was off to check the pipe through the river again. This pipe lies four feet below the bed of the river.

MARLINTON FIELD DAY

Best Athlete Award

First Grade: Kim Jarrell, Travis Friel.

Second Grade: Mandy Landis, Harold Garretson.

Third Grade: Michelle Withers, Kevin Barlow.

Fourth: Gina Ratliff, Paul Schoolcraft.

Fifth Grade, Sheila Wilfong, Mike Dunz

Sixth Grade: Cheryl Cutlip, Brett Withers.

Seventh Grade: June Friel, Jess Heavner

Eighth Grade: Renee Fertig, Greg McMillion.

Best School Athlete: Paul Schoolcraft.

REUNION

Mrs. Violee Ray Gibson celebrated the Bicentennial year by having all of her 15 children at her home on Elk Route, Marlinton, for dinner on May 30. They presented her with a bouquet of red roses. Seventeen of her 28 grandchildren were there. Her husband, Parker Gibson, and his son, Huey, both of Marlinton. Mr. and Mrs. Steve Gibson, of Hot Springs, Virginia, were also present. Violee’s children are Helen, and husband, Don Keegan, and children Jeannie and Paul, of Baltimore Maryland; Jacob and Ronald Ray, of Twin Falls, Idaho; Margaret, and husband, Glen Corbett, and children, Glen, Jr., Jimmy, John, David and Anne May, of Bartow; Mary, and husband, John White, and children, Shawna, Shane and Geno, of Wadsworth, Ohio; Darlene and Wilbur Cassell and daughter, Ronda, of Cass; Sally, and husband, James Gibson, and children, Shelia, Sissy, Jammie, John and Christopher, of Edray; Ernestine and Eddie Hannah, and daughter, Tammie, of Marlinton; Charles Ray, of Hot Springs, Virginia; Virginia and Ray Wilcox, of Twins Falls, Idaho; Barbara, and husband, Owen Gragg, of Edray; Della, Frances, Johnny and Nellie at home.

DEATHS

Mrs. Virginia Myrhl Kershner Geiger, 57, of Marlinton; born at Spice, and survived by her mother, Mrs. Nannie Kershner, of Droop; and her husband, John A. Geiger. Funeral from Marlinton Presbyterian Church with burial in Cochran Cemetery.

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Mrs. Frances Cromer Wanless, 59; born at Slaty Fork, a daughter of the late George Elbert and Sarah Ann Cromer. Funeral service in Maryland.

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Mrs. Link Irene Burner Oldaker, 84, of Durbin, widow of Ernest E. Oldaker; a daughter of the late Elizabeth Augusta Beard and Charles Cameron Burner. Funeral service from the Durbin Methodist Church, with burial in the Bartow Church Cemetery.

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Guy Lee Kelley, 68, of Frost; a son of the late Amos and Minnie McCarty Kelley; funeral service from the Frost United Methodist Church with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

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Dorothy Elizabeth Bartell, 64, of Cass; service was held from the Cass United Methodist Church with burial in Wade Cemetery at Mill Gap, Virginia.