Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

A group of individuals who have expressed opposition to the Solid Waste Authority and its decision to have a transfer station built in the county attended the Marlinton Town Council meeting Monday night due to one specific line item on the agenda.

The item was concerning the trash truck and possible options. This item was put on the agenda by Mayor Sam Felton because the town’s newest trash truck continues to have mechanical issues and he wanted to discuss options with council about whether they want to replace the truck or continue to get it repaired every few months.

The group of individuals attended because it was assumed the line item was related to the SWA.

During the public input portion of the agenda, several people brought up the town’s trash pickup and whether it will make a deal with the SWA to take over trash pickup.

“We wanted to talk about the Solid Waste Authority, the problem,” Christine Williamson said. “We all want open bids and a new plan.”

“That’s not going to be our decision, that’s for sure,” Felton replied.

Next, Nancy Harris asked if she could speak and Felton gave her the floor.

“I’m here because I’m a property owner in Marlinton and we don’t want to lose the door-to-door curbside pickup for our trash,” she said. “In the last meeting it was discussed because the Solid Waste Authority is not going to do curbside pickup.

“They’re going to want to put green boxes in and when they put green boxes in we’re going to have a really big problem about people, who don’t have cars, trying to get to them,” she continued. “But what you’re going to do by going in with the Solid Waste Authority is you’re going to ensure this transfer station, which many of us don’t believe we need, we cannot afford it.”

While council did discuss trash at the last meeting, no decision or comments were made concerning the curbside pickup.

Felton said this issue was raised to him and replied that in his opinion, curbside pickup will not be eliminated.

“I said as far as I was concerned, with the elderly that we have in the city and what you were just referring to, to do away with curbside pickup was non-negotiable,” he said. “We just wouldn’t do that at all.”

Next to speak was Zed Weatherholt, a resident of Marlinton, who said the Town of Marlinton garbage rates, at this time, are the highest in the county.

“I would just like to point out that the residents of Marlinton currently pay the most expensive trash bill in the county,” he said. “I pay $255 a year and I’m not complaining. I don’t mind at all. I think the council needs to point that out because I think other people need to chip in. I think the green box fees need to be raised.”

Moving on to the rest of the agenda, council discussed the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital wastewater treatment plant project, which is fully funded by grants. The project will soon be ready to be put out to bid.

Region 4 senior project specialist Cassie Lawson attended the meeting through Zoom and explained that some of the grantors to the project require the that the town have good standing with its current wastewater treatment plant and said that due to inflation, the town is in a deficit with its wastewater rate.

Lawson said the town will have to increase its wastewater rate to ensure the town has sufficient money coming in to cover what has gone out of the account.

Felton explained that the town considered raising the rates two years ago but didn’t think it was right to do so until after the new wastewater treatment project was underway. He said that once the town project gets started, there will be an increase.

In other action, council:

• approved the budget revisions for coal severance and the general budget for 2025-2026.

• voted to allow Felton to continue to look for a better trash truck to replace the current one.