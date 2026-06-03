Thursday, June 3, 1926

The men worry about the boys until the boys grow up and then some fine morning, the old man finds himself entitled to a place in the sun where he can reflect upon the past and contemplate the future. The general rule is that the father finds in the son a difficult problem, and after a time, the son finds something like a difficulty in the disposition of the father. If it were not that stronger by weakness, wiser men become, as they draw near to their eternal home, old age would be terrible…

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William Lyon Phelps is quite willing to believe a recent statement that one-half the population of New York is one hundred percent moron.

“Look at the list of plays running in the New York theatres,” he says, in the June Scribner’s Magazine.

“A large number of them are so abominably indecent that they seem to be written of criminals, for criminals, by criminals; others are so incredibly inane that they seem to be written of imbeciles, for imbeciles, and by imbeciles. The late William Archer, after praising many things in the New York theatres, said that we were leading the world in indecency; that Mr. Cyril Mauds told me that a certain play, now drawing packed houses in New York, was worse than anything he had ever seen or heard in Paris or London. Neither Mr. Mauds nor Mr. Archer could be called squeamish or prudish. Indecency has curious by-products. A play called “Puppy Love” is praised simply because it is a clean farce.

Ture enough, but it appears to be written for idiotic infants.

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S. L. Brown, local observer, reports May weather as follows: Hottest, 84 degrees on May 7; coldest 24 degrees on the 5th; rainfall 4.57 inches.

OLD TIMER BACK

John Cloonan is back home after an absence of nearly 46 years. He lives at St. Jos., Missouri, and he arrived at Buckeye last Thursday. His sisters are Mrs. Nan McNeill, of Buckeye, and Mrs. John D. Gay, of Edray.

Mr. Cloonan is a son of the late Timothy Cloonan, an Irish emigrant, and his wife, Hannah Kee Cloonan. He was born and raised on the Buckley place, where Earle Kee now lives.

December 3, 1880, Mr. Cloonan and John Hull started to walk to Webster station, near Grafton, to take the train for Missouri. The distance was 125 miles. They expected to get to the home of W. L. Kee, at Beverly, the first night but the snow got too deep for them to make it. Several nights were passed on this journey. Mr. Cloonan remembers that his expenses along the way to Grafton amounted to 90 cents.

The young men took the train at Webster Station. This was an old-time accommodation train, with freight cars in front of the passenger coach. Soon, another train came along and there was a rear end collision. The passenger coach was shoved through the freight cars and turned over. They got out through windows, but they could have stayed in the car with safety.

In Missouri they got work chopping cordwood. At first, he did not buy land, as he fully expected to return most anytime to his native county. He has seen land values increase from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars an acre. He stayed in Missouri a day and a year at a time, married and raised a family, and prospered. Forty-six years rolled around before he knew it.

Last year he raised 1,100 bushels of corn, and there was not a single corn pone in the whole crop, and he determined to make the long-deferred trip back home, and he is here.

GENERAL ORDER

Issued by General George Wahington in New York, July 1776

“The General is sorry to be informed that the foolish and wicked practice of profane cursing and swearing, a vice heretofore little known in an American army, is growing into fashion. He hopes the officers will, by example as well as influence, endeavor to check it, and that both they and the men will reflect, that we can have little hope of the blessing of Heaven on our arms if we insult it by impiety and folly. Added to this, it is a vice so mean and low without any temptation, that every man of sense and character detests and despises it.”

DIED

In sad, but loving remembrance of a dear friend, George Amos Beverage, who departed this life May 28, 1926, at his home on Stony Creek. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Uriah Beverage. He is survived by his wife, who was Miss Emma Wood, and five children…

The deceased was 41 years and one day old. It is not the passing of just a man, but a loved one, a kind neighbor and a friend in time of need and trouble…