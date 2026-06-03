It is with profound sadness that her family announces the death of Lisa Alderman, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, who peacefully passed away Sunday, May 24, 2026, just days before her 60th birthday.

Born May 27, 1966, she was a daughter of Joyce Alderman and the late Walter Alderman.

Lisa lived a life defined by compassion, service, strength and unconditional love.

She dedicated her life to helping others, especially children and families in need. She first served as a DCF worker in Florida, where she became a fierce advocate for children and those who needed a voice. She later spent many years in Florida as a devoted teacher, impacting countless students through her kindness, patience and encouragement. Her caring spirit and ability to make others feel seen, valued and loved left a lasting impression on everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

A proud graduate of West Virginia University, Lisa carried her intelligence, resilience and warmth into every chapter of her life. Above all else, her proudest and most cherished role was being a mother. She was a deeply loving and devoted parent whose entire world revolved around her only child, Jeremiah Alderman, 26.

Lisa will be remembered for her beautiful heart, unwavering strength, infectious kindness and lifelong dedication to protecting and uplifting children. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she changed, the students she inspired, and the love she gave so freely to family and friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Walter Alderman.

She is survived by her loving son, Jeremiah; mother, Joyce Alderman; brother, Andrew Alderman and wife, Angie; sisters, Tammie Alderman and Traci Alderman; nephews, Joshua Alderman and Matthew Alderman-Applegate, and husband, Steve; nieces, Audrey Alderman, and husband, Taylon, and Abbie Alderman; and other loving family members, lifelong friends, former coworkers, students, and all those whose lives were touched by her compassion and generosity.

Though words cannot fully capture the loss felt by those who loved her, Lisa’s memory will forever remain a source of comfort, guidance and love.

Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure.

She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.