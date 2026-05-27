Country Pear Tart in

Browned Butter Pastry

In a small saucepan heat and stir 2 Tbsp. butter over medium heat until light brown; set aside to cool slightly.

In a medium bowl stir together 1 1/4 cups whole wheat pastry flour or whole wheat flour, 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 2 Tbsp. shortening and the browned butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. cold water over part of the mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moist dough to the side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 Tbsp. cold water at a time, until all the flour mixture is moistened (4 to 5 Tbsp. cold water). Form dough into a ball. Use as directed in recipe.

Tart Filling

1/3 cup dried tart cherries

3 Tbsp. brandy or apple juice

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 cups, sliced, peeled pears

1 tsp. finely shredded lemon peel

1 tsp. vanilla

All-purpose flour

1 recipe brown butter pastry

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Milk

Granulated sugar or course sugar

In a small saucepan, combine dried cherries and brandy or apple juice. Heat over low heat until liquid is hot but not boiling; set aside to cool and plump cherries.

In a large bowl stir together 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Gently stir in the cherries with any remaining soaking liquid, the pears, lemon peel and vanilla.

Line large baking sheet with foil; sprinkle lightly with flour. Place brown butter pastry on baking sheet; roll from center to the edges into a circle about 13 inches in diameter.

Place pear mixture in center of crust, leaving a 2-inch border. Fold border up over pear mixture, pleating pastry as necessary to fit. Sprinkle center with sliced almonds.

Brush top and side of crust with milk. If desired, sprinkle lightly with additional granulated or coarse sugar.

Bake at 375° for 40 to 45 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Serve warm or cool. 10 servings.

Apricot Ginger Salmon

1 1/2 cups apricot nectar

1/3 cup snipped dried apricots

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. soy sauce or Braggs amino acids

1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper, optional

12 -ounce fresh or frozen, skinless salmon fillet, about 1 inch thick

Glaze

In a medium saucepan, stir together, apricot nectar, apricots, honey, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, cinnamon and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until mixture is thickened and reduced by about half, stirring occasionally. Remove 1/4 cup of the glaze to brush on fish; set aside the remaining glaze until ready to serve.

Meanwhile, thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Place fish on the greased unheated rack of a broiler pan, tucking under any thin edges.

Broil about 4 inches from the heat for 8 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, gently turning once and brushing occasionally with 1/4 cup glaze during the last four minutes of broiling.

Discard remainder of glaze used as brush on.

Serve the fish with reserved Glaze.

Serves 4.