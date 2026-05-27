Thursday, May 30, 1901

Last week, a colony of bees in transit broke loose from their box in the depot and swarmed over the place. They were of the fine Italian variety whose sting is equal to that of a hornet, and they created some uneasiness among the gentlemen who welcome the coming and speed the departing trains.

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John A. McNeel, of Kerrs Creek, is in town and reports a remarkable hailstorm in his section. The first piece of hail to fall was as large as a biscuit and looked like a piece of ice clipped off during the harvest. He had a roof on his spring house through which the hail broke like minnie balls. It broke windows and killed chickens, pigs and lambs. One woman had 50 spring chickens just ready for the market and the hail slew 47 of them. The injury to wheat on one farm was estimated at $900.

MORGAN MAY PLAN LARGE BANK

New York – Rumors to the effect that J. Pierpont Morgan is at work on plans for a large national bank to be to this country what the Bank of England is to Great Britain. According to the latest rumor, the National Bank of Commerce, of which Mr. Morgan is vice-president, would be made the basis of consolidation. Mr. Morgan, as the practical head of the National Bank of Commerce, with its gross deposits of over $100,000,000 is in a position to organize a bank that would be recognized as a power in international finance.

LIFE SAVER’S FABULOUS REWARD

Dayton, Ohio – A copy of the will of Josephine Kelat, nee Fairfax, an English woman, who recently died in France, has just been received here, which bequeaths to Hamlet Henry Hawthorne, a veteran of the Soldiers Home, a fortune of $2,500,000, this being his reward for saving the woman from drowning.

About 1854, her boat upset in the surf off Kent, England, and Hawthorne swam to her aid. He refused all offers of reward at that time, came to America, enlisted in the army and fought through the Civil War. The will instructs him to marry some good woman to aid in carrying out the provisions of the will.

Hawthorne is to establish in New York City a poor man’s church and is instructed to devote much time to charitable giving, especially to homes for widows and orphans. At his death, it is expressly provided that he is to be buried in the vault beside his benefactor, clothed in a uniform such as he wore during the Civil War. Hawthorne will carry out all the provisions of the will.

TRAIN TIME

When the train comes in, as she rounds the bend

She blows her whistle long and loud,

And all our folk pick up their ears

And on to the depot platform crowd,

And the local freight unloading goods

Hustles out of in front of her,

Slips in for the nighest switch and gives

The right of way to the passenger.

When the train comes in and they ring the bell,

And the brakeman hollers “Marlinton,”

And the passengers grab their grips and things,

Our folks are waiting to see the fun,

“Free bus to the Harvey House!”

“Look! How Buckeye is turning out!”

“How’ll I get from here to Cass?”

“Restaurant!” some of the things they shout.

When the train comes in, it bundles off

The U. S. Mail and some express,

Marked “Glass, handle with care,” etc.

And we look at each package for the address.

The train slips up to the “Y” and back,

And the fireman takes his can of grease,

And our folks havin’ seen the show once more

Go home to dinner and eat in peace.

WEDDING

An interesting marriage occurred May 22, 1901, at the home of Joseph Buzzard, near Huntersville when Richard Howard McElwee and Miss Edna Buzzard were pronounced husband and wife, according to the rites of holy matrimony, Rev. Wm. T. Price, officiating minister. Miss Kate McElwee was maid of honor.