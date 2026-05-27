Thurman R. “Bud” Vannoy, 85, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, May 18, 2026.

Born May 11, 1941, at Cass, he was a son of the late Orval Vannoy and Helen Grimes Vannoy.

Bud was a retired truck driver for Batesville Casket Company. He was of the Methodist faith and a U.S. Marine Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Buddy Vannoy; and a sister, Thelma Sheets.

He is survived by his wife, Vonda Mullenax Vannoy, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; son, Todd Vannoy, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; sisters, Dallas Benton, and husband, Ed ,of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Wilma McMillion, and husband, James, of Salt Rock; brother, Donald Vannoy, and wife, Anne Newman, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial, with military rites conducted by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps, will follow at the Arbovale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com