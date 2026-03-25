Easter Ham with Citrus Glaze

Fully-cooked 3-4 pound ham

1 cup Orange Marmalade

2 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. dried rosemary

Preheat oven to 350°. Place ham – fat side up – in a baking pan. Cover with foil and bake for about two hours until ham reaches 135°. While heating the ham, prepare the glaze.

In a small saucepan, combine all the ingredients. Stir and bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Simmer for three minutes. Remove from heat and set aside until ready to use. When ham reaches 135°, remove from oven, discard foil and drain juices. Heat oven to 400°. Spoon or brush 1/3 cup of the glaze over the ham and transfer to the 400° oven. Roast until the ham reaches an internal temperature of 145° and the glaze cara-melizes slightly, about 15 to 18 minutes. Watch closely to ensure glaze does not burn. Tent with foil if needed. Remove ham and cover with foil. Let rest 10 minutes. Slice and serve with additional glaze. Serves 8.

Maple Baked Bananas

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. packed light-brown sugar

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp. ground allspice or cinnamon

4 medium sized bananas, halved crosswise and lengthwise

2 Tbsp. flaked coconut

Vanilla frozen yogurt or ice cream

Heat oven to 375°. Place butter in 9 x 9 x 2“-square baking pan. Place in oven to melt. Remove pan from oven; leave oven on. Stir in maple syrup, brown sugar, lime juice and all spice or cinnamon. Arrange bananas, cut side up, in pan. Sprinkle with coconut. Bake in heated 375° oven 12 minutes, turning bananas over after six minutes and basting with liquid in pain. Place bananas in four dessert bowls. Top with frozen yogurt or ice cream. Spoon sauce from baking pan over bananas and yogurt. Serves 4.