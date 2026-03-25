Dency Sharp Jr., 94, known to most as “Buss,” peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus Monday, March 23, 2026.

Born May 24, 1931, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Dency Eddie Sharp and Gosha Lena Underwood Sharp.

Dency lived in Marlinton until he was drafted into the Korean Conflict in 1952. After serving in the United States Army, Dency followed his sister to Canton, Ohio, where he first owned a gas station and later worked as a heavy equipment operator and demolition truck driver as a member of the Teamsters. He retired from Beaver Excavating in Canton.

Dency was married to Beverly Louise Sharp, who preceded him in death September 15, 2020. Dency and Bev had shared 63 years of marriage at the time of her passing.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dency was preceded in death by his brother, Dice Earl Sharp; and five sisters, Georgia Pearl, Mary Arizona, Violet Ruth, Myra Sue and Betty Sue.

He is survived by three children, Tammy Sue Harhager (David), of Damascus, Ohio; Jeffery Sharp (Jennifer), of Canton, Ohio; and Kimberly Jacobs (Eric), of Fairlawn, Ohio; as well as seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service with Military Honors will be held Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens, where he will be buried alongside his beloved wife, Beverly.

In his honor, memorial contributions for the upkeep of the Fairview Cemetery may be sent to Cheryl Cain, 2978 Brush Country Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.

For you, Dad: “Country roads, take me home, to the place I belong. West Virigina, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.”~ John Denver.