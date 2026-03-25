Carol Sue Greathouse Arter, 84, of Hesston, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 16, 2026, from her residence.

Born May 19, 1941, in Durbin, she was a daughter of the late Herbert H. and M. Lucille Kennison Greathouse.

She was united in marriage to Barry D. Arter August 27, 1966, in Columbia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Arter preceded her in death June 14, 2008, after 41 years of marriage.

Mrs. Arter was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church, McConnellstown, Pennsylvania, and the Durbin Brethren Church.

She was a 1959 graduate of Green Bank High School.

In 1979, she was employed by C&D Technologies, Inc., Leola, Pennsylvania, and retired in 2003 as a Human Resource Manager after 24 years of service.

Mrs. Arter loved to travel and especially enjoyed the trips she and her husband took across the U.S. on their Honda Gold Wing Trike. She was an avid reader and adored watching the birds at her feeders. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Robert L. Greathouse and Phyllis L. Houchin.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan A. Gruber, and husband, Jay, of Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania; son, David E. Arter, and wife, Thelma June, of Buckeye; grandson, Trevor B. Gruber; two step-granddaughters, Kim Scheaffer and Denise Haggard; six great-grandchildren; brother, Larry T. Greathouse, of Lititz, Pennsylvania; and sister, Linda K. Moyers, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service was held Saturday, March 21, 2026, at John B. Brown Funeral Home in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, with the Reverend Lou Zannino officiating. Private interment was in Anderson Cemetery, Penn Town- ship in Hesston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 20 Sheraton Dr, Altoona, PA 16601.