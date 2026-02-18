Apricot Pecan Balls

1 cup dried apricots, chopped

1/2 cup pecans

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Shredded coconut, optional

In a food processor, pulse apricots. Add pecans and blend on high for 30 seconds. Add oats and vanilla, and pulse until dough forms, about 20 more seconds you may need to scrape down sides with a spatula. Transferr dough to a bowl and roll to form 1/2 inch to 1-inch balls. Roll and shredded coconut if desired.

Peanut Soup with Chickpeas

6 cups vegetable broth

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1 inch cubes

2 Tbsp. fresh ginger, peeled and minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. salt

1 can of chickpeas, drained, and rinsed

1 bunch collard greens or kale, ribs removed, leaves chopped into 1-inch strips

3/4 cup unsalted peanut butter, smooth or chunky

1/2 cup tomato paste

1 tsp. hot sauce

1/4 cup roughly chopped peanuts, for garnish

Cooked brown or white rice.

Sautéed onions, ginger, and salt and large soup pot for eight minutes. Add garlic and sauté for two minutes. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add sweet potatoes and cook on medium low heat until sweet potatoes are tender (about 20 minutes). In a medium sized heat-safe mixing bowl, combine the peanut butter and tomato paste, then transfer one to 2 cups of the hot broth to the bowl. Whisk the mixture together until smooth, then pour the peanut mixture back into the soup and mix well. Stir in chickpeas and collard greens. Simmer for about 15 minutes on medium low heat, stirring often. add hot sauce to taste and serve over cooked brown rice. Garnish sprinkle of chopped nuts.