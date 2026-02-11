Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

Farmers across Pocahontas County are a large part of what makes the county so community-driven, and with the snow and ice that recently pummeled large swathes of the country, they’ve been working harder than ever to maintain their farms and take care of their animals.

Living and working in Pocahontas County, Greg Hamons has seen firsthand the particular needs of farmers; needs that become especially apparent during harsh winter weather. Before taking on the role of assistant manager at Southern States in Marlinton, he was the county extension agent, working directly with farmers, landowners, families and communities. Being an extension agent quickly taught him that – people matter most. That was the particular intersection of two career paths that led Hamons to jump on the opportunity at Southern States.

“Agriculture producers of all types seek out help and information from both the extension service and Southern States. I’m glad to say I think they find help at both.”

While being on staff at Southern States is a different challenge, Hamons said it was most certainly the right decision for not only him, but for the community, as well. Southern States operates on a cooperative model, which helps leverage power for folks in small communities like Pocahontas County, and rewards those who invest and use the cooperative model.

“I like to think we’ll play a role in the life of all agriculture producers in our area through supporting youth agriculture organizations such as 4-H and FFA, supporting and providing goods and services for farmers and gardeners and continuing to provide a safe energy source like propane for the people,” Hamons said.

Hamons said he was initially shocked by the unique inventory at Southern States, including, gardening, beekeeping, equine, pet and various other items that reach and serve folks in so many different avenues.

Anyone outside of the day-to-day lifestyle of small communities can sometimes have a misconstrued idea of just how valuable rural supply stores like Southern States can be to the community.

“I’m a big fan of supporting local businesses to keep our communities viable,” Hamons explained. “As you travel through rural West Virginia you see so many towns that have so many empty buildings and closed businesses. It’s critical for folks visiting and moving into towns like Marlinton to keep supporting the local businesses so they can support the people with everything they provide. The staff at Southern States has impressed me so much with how much they’re willing to help people and how far they go to help everyone they can.”

Hamons has recently seen first-hand just how valuable Southern States is to so many community members, explaining that the thing people have been most worried about as they walk through the door is the weather.

“This deep freeze we’re in is so hard on livestock and farmers taking care of them,” he said. “Not only that, you see how much people care about their livestock, pets and the wildlife. They all do everything in their power to help these animals during these rough conditions.”

But weather isn’t the only hurdle that many farmers have experienced or are currently experiencing. Over the last five years, Hamons said that the biggest change he’s seen is the increase in cost for inputs for agriculture producers.

“Even though the price for livestock sold off the farm has increased significantly, the cost of land and inputs have as well, and helping producers spend their money wisely and invest in those inputs in the right way is very important to me.”

When asked if there were any small practice changes that farmers could implement to increase productivity, the answer was simple.

“I’ll fall back on my extension background,” he said. “I think the biggest impact farmers and gardeners can have on their operations is consistently testing their soil to improve the fertility and productivity. Healthy productive soils lead to healthy plants and forages that lead to less stress on garden plants and livestock, in turn making everything more productive and easier to manage.”

The path from extension agent to Southern States assistant manager isn’t a departure – it’s a continuation. Years spent translating research into practice prepared him for a role that still demands patience, listening and practical solutions. In a town where agriculture is both history and future, his presence reflects a steady throughline: knowledge shared, trust earned, and a commitment that didn’t end when the job title changed.