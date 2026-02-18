Thursday, February 19, 1976

ARKANSAS GEMS

Those darlings of the basketball court, the world famous “Arkansas Gems,” are heading this way. This zany, crazy female basketball team will oppose the high school men’s faculty at PCHS…

The attraction will keep you laughing from the first moment to the game-ending whistle. In addition, the “Gems” will offer shooting and ball handling that will be second to none. Also 30-foot jump shots, behind the back passes, fancy dribbling and comedy, too.

The faculty team will consist of Harold Crist, Kenny Vance, Ken Nottingham, Steve Barksdale, Ted Stewart, Bob Welder, Dick Groseclose, Bob Seaman, Skeeter Workman, Elmer Friel, Glen Wade, Sam Taylor, Tom Plumley, Jerry Buzzard and Jesse Peck…

SPORTS

By Rocky Lannon

The Warriors held off a spirited Highlander rally as they hung on for the 11th win of the season against five losses as they narrowly defeated Webster County 69-67. The game looked like it was going to be a close one with the score at the end of the first quarter standing 11-10 in favor of the Warriors. However, the Warriors ripped the nets for 23 points while the Highlanders could only manage 9 and the teams went to the locker rooms at halftime with the Warriors holding the advantage, 34-19. The Warriors maintained their lead to the end of the third quarter with the score being 56-39. However, the Highlanders rallied for 28 points in the fourth quarter while the Warriors managed only 13. But the Warriors hung on for the win, 69-67.

Leading scorer for the Warriors was Jimmy Cutlip with 22. Jim Ryder contributed 16 points and David Cassell chipped in with 10…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald McNeel, of Winchester, Virginia, a son, Christopher Eugene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David Cornelius, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a son, David Brock.

DEATHS

Gene Allan Crist, 47, died at his home in Cass of a gunshot wound. He was employed at the National Radio Astronomy Center and the county schools and people benefited from his camera stills. He was a son of Mrs. Janet Woods Crist, of Arbovale, and the late Estes Crist. Funeral service from the Arbovale Methodist Church with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Blanche M. Carr, 67, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Henry H. and Savannah Waugh. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in the Clawson Cemetery.

– – –

Norbert James (Jack) Moore, 75, of Buckeye; survived by his wife, Alice. McClintic Moore. Service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.