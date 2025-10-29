Cornbread Supreme

Louise Barnisky

1 cup self-rising cornmeal

8 oz. sour cream

8 oz. creamed corn

2 eggs

1/2 cup Wesson oil

Beat eggs and stir in sour cream and Wesson oil.

Add creamed corn and cornmeal.

Pour into a 1 1/2-quart Pyrex pan or a cast iron frying pan.

Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes.

Crock Pot Beef Stew

Louise Barnisky

2-to-3-pound beef roast, cut in large chunks

Carrots, onions, potatoes – cubed large

Celery, cut in 1-to-2-inch pieces

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. salt or more, depending on the size of the roast

1 tsp. paprika

Put the roast in the bottom of the crock pot.

Place all of the vegetables on top.

Mix spices with hot water and pour enough water, with spices, to cover the roast and vegetables.

Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 6 to 7 hours.

The time may vary depending on the size of the roast and vegetables.

I fixed this when I left in the morning, to feed the children. Be sure to put enough liquid on it.

If you don’t have a crock pot, you can make the stew in a large roasting pan and put it on the middle rack of the oven and cook for the same amount of time at 275 degrees.

Enjoy.