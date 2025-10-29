Thursday, November 1950

FARMING FOR BETTER LIVING

The fifth annual awards banquet, Farming for Better Living, was held Friday night at Green Bank. The good meal was served by Green Bank 4-H Clubs. It was attended by 175 farmers and businessmen, their wives and friends. The sponsor was Durbin Lions Club; Warren Blackhurst was toastmaster…

Mr. and Mrs. John A. Hively and sons of the Hill Country near Frost were awarded first honors. They own and operate a general farm. Other money winners selected by the council were: Mr. and Mrs. James McNeill, Buckeye; Mr. and Mrs. George Hannah, Arbovale; Mr. and Mrs. Dick McNeel, Seebert; Mr. and Mrs. Hubert May, Beard; Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Cackley, Mill Point; Mrs. and Mrs. Lewis Gay and Mrs. Lula Kee, Marlinton; Mr. and Mrs. Howard Hevener, Arbovale; Mr. and Mrs. John W. Johnson, and Mrs. Carl Rosburg, Boyer; Mr. and Mrs. J. M. McNeel, Hillsboro; Mr. and Mrs. Sam Barlow, Dunmore; Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dever and Mrs. and Mrs. Dharl Dever, Huntersville; Mr. and Mrs. Joel P. Beard, Hillsboro; Mr. and Mrs. Sam McNeel, Hillsboro; Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Hively, Dunmore.

FIELD NOTES

It is a common occurrence to break an egg with two yolks. However, I never heard tell of an egg with three yolks until the other day, when Mrs. Ethel Fuel, of the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, did break such an egg.

– – –

Brown Miller brought a half gallon of the nicest blackberries to this office last week. The last week of October is plenty late for a fruit which is usually at its prime in July and August. Maybe the berries were not quite as sweet from sunshine as the first crop. However, the tartish ones make the best of jelly after all.

– – –

F. H. Ervin, of Hillsboro, brought in for identification a tree branch just loaded down with about half a gallon or so of dark juicy berries, hanging in streams. The tree is a prickly ash. It grows near the Snake Den, on Caesar’s Mountain, west of Hillsboro. Nearby are mountain holly and mountain ash trees, too.

– – –

The big pike of the season in these parts was one of better than 12 pounds caught by Benton Smith in Greenbrier River the other night. It measured 31 inches.

– – –

Over near Mingo, a member of the Wood Family was squirrel hunting. He saw a big red fox approaching and when he came in range, he let him have a load of shot. He was a bit surprised to find his shot had killed two foxes.

– – –

Up on Stony Creek, a hunter, one of the Moore family, shot at a squirrel in a tree and no less than three dead squirrels fell out from that one shot.

– – –

Another half-pound ginseng root showed up this year. Lloyd Reed found this big one up in Marlin Mountain.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Eddie Brown, of Renick, a daughter, Carolyn Sue.

Born to Mt. and Mrs. Earl Reed Skaggs, of Marlinton a son, Donald Earl.

DEATHS

Elmer E. Sharp, aged 66 years, a son of the late James and Ellen Wilfong Sharp. Funeral service from the Methodist Church with burial in the family plot in Mt. View Cemetery. Survived by three sons, Dolpha, Dorsey and Loy. Thus, is noted the passing of one of our best men, and an outstanding citizen.

– – –

Burton Jones, aged 76 years, of Seebert. The funeral was held from the Methodist Church in Seebert with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.