Thursday, October 31, 1975

On Monday night, the directors of the Pocahontas Development Corporation voted to proceed immediately with taking down the smokestack at the Hanover factory site, break up and fill the old vats and clean and level the old tannery grounds.

MARLINTON GRADED SCHOOL

The Marlinton Graded School brick building was erected in 1906 and last week the ground was leveled after the building had been torn down by Tom Pritt. It was built by E. D. King

We have been trying to get the history of the school. Pearl Carter Ward was a student in the “new” school, and we asked her to remember all she could.

Nancy McNeel Currence, always a good source of information, has jotted down all the things she remembers and was told about the Marlinton School.

From Mrs. Ward:

The first schoolhouse in Marlinton was a one room building on the bank of Knapps Creek, about where the old Wimer building stood. Mr. John S. Moore, father of Mrs. Mabel Hudson, Mrs. Majorie Roberts and the late Mrs. Lura M. Brill and Clyde Moore, was the teacher.

Mrs. Grace (Andrew) Price conducted a private school in her home. She had two daughters, Margaret and Agnes, whom she was teaching. With her two daughters, she added six others to her group: Pauline Schumaker, Katherine Irvine, Arden Killingsworth, Gertrude Wilson, Pearl Carter and another girl.

When the Marlinton Graded School was built, comprising of six rooms and one large auditorium reaching across the front of the building on the second floor – stage facing the hill, the one room school was closed, and Mrs. Price discontinued her classes. All these pupils entered the Marlinton Grade School.

Some of the early teachers were Miss Anna Wallace, a Mrs. Johnson, wife of the supervisor at the Tannery, Miss Sallie Wilson, a Mr. Chapman, Miss Virginia Shields, Mr. Lanty Moore, Mrs. Nora Burns, Miss Anna Sullivan…

Mr. L. W. Burns and Miss Blanche Smith taught subjects required for two years’ high school. These classes were held in the auditorium. Desks were arranged on the stage for classes then removed for any type of entertainment.

Among the students were Paul Overholt, Arden Killingsworth, Charles Richardson, Pauline Schumaker, Katherine Irvine, Wilbur Sharp and Grace Sheets.

In 1914, the auditorium was replaced by three classrooms. Mr. Cornwall conducted high school classes, Miss Lucille McClintic taught languages.

At the end of the two-year course, those whose parents were financially able, sent their sons and daughters to various colleges. …

In the spring of 1916, a bond was floated to build the Edray District High School.

Next week, we will print Mrs. Currence’s recollections.

IN SERVICE

S. R. Johnny Lawrence Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman D. Hill, of Green Bank, finished Basic Training and a three-week Apprentice Training at Orlando, Florida. After a two-week leave, he will report aboard the U.S.S. Milwaukee in Norfolk, Virginia, for sea duty.

Football

PCHS won over Webster Springs Friday 14-12, the difference being two points.

Jim Cutlip made that first touchdown on a 35-yard run. Steve McCoy kicked for the point. In the third quarter, Fred Tibbs scored from the one-yard line and McCoy again scored on a kick.

DEATHS

Leland G. “Jack” Bowen, 56, of Marlinton. He was an employee of the U. S. Forest Service and had a landscaping business. Funeral service was held from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Anna Phoebe Clark Kelley, 71, a member of the Clover Lick Methodist Church and the daughter of the late Jacob and Evie McKissic Clark. She is survived by 11 children. Funeral service from Wesley Chapel Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

– – –

Robert Paul “Bunyan” Lord, 73, of Bowden. A graduate of Davis and Elkins College, class of 1924. From many years, he was a coach and teacher at Marlinton High School. Born in Randolph County, a son of the late Robert W. and Ella Bloom Lord. Funeral service was held form the Tomblyn Funeral Home with interment in Elkins I. O. O. F. Cemetery