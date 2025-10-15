Pork Tenderloin with Apples

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

1 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. olive or avocado oil

Salt and pepper to taste

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

2 unpeeled apples, cut into slices or cubes

1/2 cup whipping cream or half and half

1/4 cup apple cider or chicken broth

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

Fresh parsley, optional

Cut pork diagonally into 1/4-inch slices. Put butter and oil in 10” skillet and cook sliced pork over medium heat until light brown on both sides. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Remove pork; keep warm. After all pork is cooked, add apples and mushrooms to skillet, stirring occasionally until tender. Stir in liquids and mustard. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly till slightly thickened. Pour over pork. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Lemon Poppy Cake

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

3 eggs

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup poppy seeds

2 Tbsp. grated lemon peel

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

Lemon Glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 Tbsp. grated lemon peel

1/4 cup lemon juice

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour 12 cup Bundt pan.

Beat sugar and butter in large bowl on medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time.

Mix flour, baking soda and salt; beat into butter mixture alternately with buttermilk until well blended. Stir in poppy seeds, lemon zest and lemon juice.

Pour into pan. Bake until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 50-55 minutes.

While cake is baking mix all glaze ingredients into bowl. Remove cake from oven and immediately poke holes in top of cake with long-tined fork; pour about 2/3 of the lemon glaze over top. Cool 20 minutes. Invert on heatproof serving plate; remove pan. Spread with remaining glaze. Serve warm or cool.