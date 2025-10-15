Members of the Stulting Family stand in front of their home, The Stulting House, at Hillsboro W.Va. in the late 1890s. Left to right: Hermanus Stulting; Claude Stulting, son of Cornelius; Eva Stulting; Edgar Sydenstricker, son of Caroline Stulting and Absalom Sydenstricker; Grace Stulting; Mamie Stulting; Cornelius Stulting, son of Hermanus; Malvina Anne Stulting.

Hermanus Stulting’s granddaughter, Pearl Comfort Sydenstricker, was born in 1892, in the upstairs room on the left. She returned at the age of nine and spent much of that summer reading Charles Dickens on the upper front porch. Pearl S. Buck would become the first woman to receive both the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize. (Pearl S.Buck Birthplace Collection. ID: PHP003964)

