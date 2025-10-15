NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

ESTATE NAME: ADELE FRIEL SMITH

1143 Shiloh Church Road

Palmyra, VA 22963-4319

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Diane Loudermilk

2904 Robert Hunt South

Williamsburg, VA 23185-8336

Subscribed and sworn to before me on Ocotber 10, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

10/16/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, December 8, 2025

ESTATE OF: ROBERT VERNON SMITH

EXECUTRIX: Melody Anderson

P. O. Box 306

Durbin, WV 26264-0306

ESTATE OF: BARBARA CAMPBELL

EXECUTRIX: Cheryl Cain

2978 Brush Country Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6639

FIDUCIARY COMMISSIONER:

Robert Martin

2276 Huntersville Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-7029

ESTATE OF: DELMOS FRANKLIN BARB

EXECUTRIX: Teresa W. Barb

2042 Brownsburg Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6584

ESTATE OF: JUDSON LEE BLACKLEY WORTH

ADMINISTRTARIX; Margaret Worth

169 Woodrow Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6863

ESTATE OF: VANDON DEBELL RAINES

ADMINSTRATRIX: Chery L. Raines

5966 Wallback Road

Wallback, WV 25285-9521

ESTATE OF: THOMAS ALEX LANE

ADMINISTRATOR: Delmas J. Lane

170 Morning Mist Drive

Christiansburg, VA 24073-4289

Subscribed and sworn to before me on October 6, 2025

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

10/9/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Trustee, Richard Pill, by that certain Deed of Trust dated December 8, 2006, executed by Borrower(s), Dennis R Ruggeri II and Astrid Shulte Ruggeri, to Richard Pill, the Trustee of record in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book 290, at Page 462. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 10 Snowshoe Drive, The Seneca Unit 405, Snowshoe, WV 26209. The borrower(s) defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Trustee has been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Trustee will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Pocahontas County, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on the following date: Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 11:12 a.m.

All of that certain condominium unit being The Seneca unit number 405, situate at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Snowshoe, Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia. And being part of that certain tract of land or parcel of real estate conveyed to Seneca Development Company, LLC by Snowshoe Mountain, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, by deed dated the 7th day of March 2003 and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 288 at page 172.

Being the same unit conveyed to Dennis R. Ruggeri, II, and Astrid Shultz Ruggeri, by deed of December 5, 2006, and recorded on December 12, 2006, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 306 at page 314.

TERMS OF SALE:

1) The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” physical condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to the Internal Revenue Service right of redemption, all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights-of-ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

2) The Purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by the West Virginia Code § 11-22-1.

3) The Beneficiary and/or the Servicer of the Deed of Trust and Note reserve the right to submit a bid for the property at sale.

4) The Trustee reserves the right to continue sale of the subject property from time to time by written or oral proclamation, which continuance shall be in the sole discretion of the Trustee.

5) The Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

6) The total purchase price is payable to the Trustee within thirty (30) days of the date of sale, with ten (10%) of the total purchase price payable to the Trustee at sale.

Richard Pill, Trustee

10/9/2c

NOTICE TO BID

The Pocahontas County Commission will receive bids for heating oil for all Courthouse Offices and the Jail Building, for the period covering November 1, 2025, through October 31, 2025.

All bids should be submitted in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, and placed in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Heating Oil” and delivered by mail or in person to the Pocahontas County Commission, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954, no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday, October 20, 2025.

Bids will be opened in the Office of the County Commission located in the Pocahontas County Courthouse on Tuesday, the 21st day of October 2025.

For further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

John Rebinski,

President Pocahontas County Commission

10/9/2c