Fabulous Dip

1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted

6 slices bacon, crisp

1 1/2 cups mayo, sour cream or plain yogurt or mixture

8-oz. pkg. shredded sharp cheddar cheese (or part jalapeno cheese)

1/2 cups thinly sliced green onions

Pinch cayenne pepper

Toast almonds in a frying pan over medium heat until golden. Let cool.

Place bacon in a large skillet, cook over medium heat until crisp and evenly browned, 8-10 minutes.

Drain and cool slightly before chopping into bits. Combine mayo and cheese in a mixing bowl. Add all other ingredients. Stir with rubber spatula until well combined. Wrap and place in fridge at least one hour before placing in serving bowl. Serve with crackers, chips, celery sticks, carrot sticks or other vegetables.

Makes 3 cups.

Cool Cherry Pie

3 oz. pkg. Cherry Gelatin

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup boiling water

1 can-16 oz. pitted red sour cherries

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1 baked 9-inch pastry shell

Dissolve gelatin, cinnamon and sugar in boiling water. Drain cherries, measuring 1/2 cup of the syrup; stir into gelatin. Chill until very thick add cherries and nuts and pour into pastry shell. Chill until firm. Garnish with whipped cream or plain Greek yogurt, if desired.