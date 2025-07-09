Richard W. Horton passed away Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in McDonough, Georgia.

Born March 5, 1947, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Roy and Juanita Horton.

Richard graduated from Marlinton High School and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Horticulture. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Chaplain assistant and in the library on board a Navy carrier. Richard loved playing his guitar and became a luthier after retiring.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glen; and two sisters, Brenda and Katherine.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth, who was by his side at his passing; children, Jason, Lauren, Devin and Vanessa; several grandchildren; brother, Phillip; sister, Ceil; and nephew, Robert Horton, who was more like a younger brother growing up; as well as other wonderful nieces and nephews.

The body was cremated, and his ashes will be spread at Smith Mountain Lake at a later time.