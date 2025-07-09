Cast members Joyce Wilfong, Herbert McClure, Nancy Burks and Zed Steven Weatherholt in the 1973 Pioneer Days Production of “Our Town.” The three-act play by Thornton Wilder was produced by Frances Eskridge and performed by The Pioneer Players at the Marlinton United Methodist Church. The photograph was taken July 11, 1973 by Gerald S. Ratliff for the West Virginia Department of Commerce. (Pioneer Days Collection, Preserving Pocahontas Archives; ID: PHP008279)

