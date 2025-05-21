Fruited Slaw
4 firm ripe Bosc pears, peeled and diced
2 firm Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
3 cups shredded cabbage
1/2 cup raisins, currants or craisins
Dressing
1 cup plain yogurt
1 tsp. grated lemon rind
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. honey
In a large bowl, toss the diced apples and pears with the lemon juice to prevent darkening. Add the cabbage and other ingredients and mix well. In a small bowl, whisk all dressing ingredients together. Add to the cabbage mixture. Toss the slaw and chill for an hour. Serves 8-10.
