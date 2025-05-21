Fruited Slaw

4 firm ripe Bosc pears, peeled and diced

2 firm Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

3 cups shredded cabbage

1/2 cup raisins, currants or craisins

Dressing

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tsp. grated lemon rind

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. honey

In a large bowl, toss the diced apples and pears with the lemon juice to prevent darkening. Add the cabbage and other ingredients and mix well. In a small bowl, whisk all dressing ingredients together. Add to the cabbage mixture. Toss the slaw and chill for an hour. Serves 8-10.