With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Janet Catherine Dilley Ervine on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the age of 90.

Born at her father’s family farm in Huntersville, she was the third child of the late Paul William Dilley and Elsie Juanita Shinnabery Dilley.

Janet spent her youth in Clover Lick, where she met her husband, Johnie Lee Ervine.

She attended Marlinton High School where she was an honor student. After graduating she worked as a clerk in a clothing store in Marlinton and lived in a boarding house.

She and John dated until he was recruited to the army in 1948. John returned home in 1952. The two started dating again and were married October 2, 1955. Janet was whisked away to Cleveland, Ohio, where John was employed. They had two children, Marcia (1957) and Mark (1958).

In 1962, the family moved to Burlington, Iowa. In 1973 they moved to Barrie, Ontario, Canada.

Janet made friends wherever she went with her kindness, caring, sense of humor and intelligence. She always had wisdom and a listening ear. Never judgmental and always confidential.

Janet enjoyed many activities over her lifetime – British Club, bus trips, bowling, curling, volunteering with RVH auxiliary, euchre, bridge, camping, shuffleboard and social gatherings of any kind.

Friends and family were her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; and brothers, Charles Kirk and Keith Garland.

She leaves behind daughter, Marcia; and son, Mark, and his wife, Anne; three grandsons, Scott (Amanda) Kennedy, Jared (Summer) and Dan (Heidi) Ervine; four great-grandchildren Lily and Julian Ervine, Scarlett and Delilah Kennedy; and 14 nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Time to Remember will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, from noon to 3 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie, On.