Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

At a special meeting Monday evening, Marlinton Town Council discussed an issue that has been on the table for many years – the transfer of ownership of the water and wastewater system at Beard Heights.

The system serves Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, Marlinton Middle School, the West Virginia State Police barracks and several other buildings in the vicinity.

Mayor Sam Felton said the reason the issue has come up again is because the ARPA – American Rescue Plan Act – funding that was allocated for upgrades to the system will have to be returned if not used by 2026.

Council discussed the transfer and what it would take for the town to operate a second water and wastewater treatment plant. The system would not be connected to the main town system but would operate separately.

Felton suggested making the stipulation that the upgrades the system needs must take place before the town takes over the operation.

Councilmembers Joe Smith and Olivia Dean both had several questions and were concerned with moving forward with the transfer before they had the answers.

After the long discussion, which included input from Thrasher Engineering and Region 4, council approved to move forward with the potential transfer of ownership of county water and wastewater system at Beard Heights.

Smith and Dean did not vote on the item.

Felton said the next step in this matter is to communicate with the Pocahontas County Commission, Infrastructure Council, Public Service District, Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Council and Department of Environmental Protection about what needs to be done before the transfer is complete.

In other business, council approved:

• the resolution authorizing wastewater improvements project.

• second reading of changes to the garbage ordinance concerning monthly billing.

• first reading of changes to the cemetery ordinance and fees.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m., in the municipal building auditorium. The public is welcome to attend in person or online through a Zoom link.