Quinoa Tabouli
1 cup quinoa, rinsed
2 cups water
1-pint cherry tomatoes, sliced into thin rounds
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 cucumber, seeded and finely diced
1 bunch finely chopped parsley
10-15 mint leaves, finely chopped
Small red onion or Vidalia onion or 1 bunch green onions, finely sliced
Dressing
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper (or 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper)
1/4-1/2 tsp. dried oregano
Rinse quinoa in a mesh colander or mesh strainer to remove bitterness on the surface. Dump rinsed quinoa into a medium pan. Place on stove and add 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer 15-20 minutes, until water is absorbed. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Let quinoa cool then place in large bowl and toss in the rest of the ingredients. Mix well. In a small bowl or half pint jar, combine all dressing ingredients. Add top and shake well. Pour dressing over quinoa mixture and put in refrigerator for a few hours or over-night to let flavors meld. Serve.
