Quinoa Tabouli

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

2 cups water

1-pint cherry tomatoes, sliced into thin rounds

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 cucumber, seeded and finely diced

1 bunch finely chopped parsley

10-15 mint leaves, finely chopped

Small red onion or Vidalia onion or 1 bunch green onions, finely sliced

Dressing

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper (or 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper)

1/4-1/2 tsp. dried oregano

Rinse quinoa in a mesh colander or mesh strainer to remove bitterness on the surface. Dump rinsed quinoa into a medium pan. Place on stove and add 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer 15-20 minutes, until water is absorbed. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Let quinoa cool then place in large bowl and toss in the rest of the ingredients. Mix well. In a small bowl or half pint jar, combine all dressing ingredients. Add top and shake well. Pour dressing over quinoa mixture and put in refrigerator for a few hours or over-night to let flavors meld. Serve.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Enter your email address to weekly notifications. You will receive a confirmation email for your subscription. Please check your inbox and spam folder to complete the confirmation process. Some fields are missing or incorrect! Email First Name Last Name I agree to receive emails from Pocahontas Times. Lists eEdition Notification Newsletter