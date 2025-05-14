Thursday, May 15, 1975

Pioneer Days Badge

Mrs. Betty Barlow has again made a sketch for the Pioneer Days Badge.

This year we will commemorate the Minute Men or Indian Scouts of this area of 200 years ago who were quick to respond to their country’s call to fight for liberty. As we start our Bicentennial Celebration, we record the words of George Washington, who paid tribute to the valor of the men of this part of the country: “Give me but a banner and let me place it upon the mountains of West Augusta, and I will rally around me men who will lift my bleeding country from the dust and set her free.”

HIKING TRAIL

The Allegheny Trail will be a hiking trail going from Peterstown in Monroe County to Blackwater Falls, going through Pocahontas on its way from White Sulphur, passing through Hunt-ersville, the Buckskin Scout Reservation, Seneca State Forest, Cass and, hopefully, the Mower land on Cheat. Final permission hasn’t been given in all areas.

The trail will become part of a new trail system in the Eastern United States, combining the Cumberland Trail in Tennessee and Virginia and the Tuscarora in Pennsylvania.

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY

The children and grandchildren of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Taylor will honor them on their 50th anniversary with an open house for friends and relatives at the home near Dunmore May 25, 1975, from 2 until 5 p.m. Andrew Warwick Taylor and Laura Rachel Morgan were married May 27, 1925, at the home of her foster parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. F. Irvin near Green Bank.

REPORT TO PEOPLE

The Huntersville Activities Interest Club would like to let the people of the county know what we are doing. The club has been having dances to raise money for different projects. We raised $460 for remodeling and putting carpet in the basement of the Huntersville Methodist Church.

We have built benches for the Marlinton Grade School gym. We raised $368 for this project.

We gave the Marlinton Grade School band $175 for band uniforms and instruments.

We helped one girl on the English Exchange Program and raised $150 for her.

We also gave money to the Hunteresville Jaguars 4-H club to go to 4-H camp.

We raised $105 to give to the Pirates softball team to get them started.

We wish to thank the teenagers for their help and support. We also thank the Board of Education, Mr. Robert Keesee and Mrs. Barbara Kelley; Mr. Charles Camper, Mr. Teddy Dunbrack and Mr. Alfred Gum; and a special thanks to State Trooper Chad Shafer and two previous policemen, Roy Lambert and Corporal Keith Bowman.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. T. E. Heffernan, III, of Marlinton, a son, Thomas Edward Heffernan IV.

DEATHS

Mrs. Grace Sharp, widow of the late Judge Summers H. Sharp. She had been incapacitated since suffering a stroke in 1959. Funeral service from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Ruth Wilmouth Kramer, 79, a lifelong resident of Bartow. Funeral service from the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with burial in the Wilmouth Cemetery.

– – –

Clarence J. Ware, 63, of Green Bank, a retired state employee and master of the Cass Riverside Lodge No. 124 A.F and A.M. Funeral from the VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Norman Ralph McCloud, 58, of Clover Lick; a son of William H. and Mary E. Ervine McCloud. Funeral service from the VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in the McCloud Cemetery near Marlinton.

– – –

Walter Pritchard, 78, raised on Knapps Creek, a son of the late Robert M. and Eudora Harper Pritchard. Funeral service in Spencer with burial in Cleveland, Ohio.

– – –

Susan Dawn Tinney, born July 11, 1972, passed away May 9, 1975; a daughter of Everette L. and Dreama McCall Tinney. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Edward Jackson Sharp, 73, died on his birthday at his home at Clover Lick. Born in Monterey, Virginia, a son of the late John W. and Mary Simmons Sharp. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mount Zion Cemetery in the Hills.

– – –

Edgar Herold, 81, born on Knapps Creek, the third and youngest son of the late Wise and Katie Ruckman Herold. He never married. A veteran of World War I. Graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery.