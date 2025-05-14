Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Michael O’Brien provided the following report of the 523 calls received by the 911 center during the month of April.

Nature of Call/Total Calls Received

911/ABD, open, hangup – 14

Abandoned vehicle – 6

Accidental dial – 1

Agency assistance – 2

Law, animal control – 18

Assault/battery – 1

Accident with injuries – 5

Auto accident – 6

Law, breaking and entering – 4

Fire, brush – 11

CAD2CAD – 6

Law, citizen assist/non-emergency – 27

Controlled burn – 11

Destruction of property – 3

DNR, violation complaint – 2

DOA/unattended death – 1

Law, domestic – 7

Law, drug complaint – 2

Fire, alarm elevator – 4

Alarm, fire – 11

Fire, non-emergency – 3

Law, general alarm – 11

Highway traffic hazard – 17

Law, home confinement – 1

Triple I inquiry – 21

Information/notice – 12

Law, criminal investigation – 6

Law, general complaint – 59

Law, lost/found property – 1

EMS, medical – 62

Law, mental hygiene – 1

Missing/overdue person – 2

Law, paper service – 13

Phone outage – 4

EMS, patient transfer – 26

Law, pursuit – 1

Fire, secure landing zone – 7

Fire, smoke investigation – 6

Theft of vehicle – 1

Fire, structure – 4

System test – 3

Theft of property or items – 6

Law, traffic complaint – 12

Law, traffic stop – 62

Transferred to another agency – 1

Law, transport person – 1

EMS, trauma – 8

Law, trespassing – 1

VIN verification – 1

Law, warrant service – 4

Law, welfare check – 15

DNR, wildlife management – 9