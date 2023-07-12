Orange Ginger

Honey Cake

2 tsp. grated orange zest

1/4 cup orange juice

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

2 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup honey

2 eggs

Line an 8 x 3 1/2” loaf pan with foil or parchment paper. Heat oven to 375º.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, ginger and salt. Set aside.

In medium mixing bowl, beat butter with sugar and honey until light and fluffy. (2 minutes).

On low, add eggs, juice and zest and beat until combined (2 minutes).

Add flour mixture and mix well.

Transfer to lined loaf pan.

Bake 1 hour. Cool. Serves 10-12.

Quick Orange

Streusel Cake

2 cups sifted flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. grated orange rind

1 egg, slightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup oil

Topping

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. cold butter

In medium bowl, blend flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the orange rind.

Make a hole in the center and add egg, milk and oil. Stir until mixture is dampened but somewhat lumpy.

Pour into oiled 8 x 8 x 2” cake pan.

Topping

Mix flour and sugar together. Cut in butter until consistency of cornmeal. Sprinkle over cake batter.

Bake at 375º for 35 minutes or until well browned.

Serves 8.

For questions or to share a recipe contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com