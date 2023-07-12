Thursday, July 15, 1948

Put it down that the venerable John B. Buckley, of Buckeye, is now the oldest continuous subscriber to The Pocahontas Times. In May, 1883, he was married, and the first issue of the paper carried announcement of his marriage. He has the first copy of The Times.

– – –

Ever so often, every paper should print the Scout Oath:

“On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my Country, and obey the Scout law; to help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”

– – –

Ever once and so often, any man worth table room should ask himself what he is doing to promote Boy Scout work in his community, county, area and nation. The answer is usually, nothing. Where the honest answer is not enough, the result of such self-examination will be more help.

– – –

Talking about Scouting, read what John Edgar Hoover, Director the Federal Bureau, recently wrote to Hon. W. M. Woodroe, of Buckskin Council, Charleston:

“It is a pleasure to give you my thoughts on the value of scouting. If all young Americans would adopt the Scout Laws as their guiding principles, there would be no such thing as Juvenile Delinquency in our nation. We would have nothing to fear from the false prophets of Alien philosophies because their ideals are diametrically opposed to those of the Boy Scouts of America. The Scout of today is the citizen of tomorrow and our nation should be grateful that he is being trained as a law abiding patriot dedicated to the Democratic concepts of our American way of life.”

TOPNOTCHERS

continued…

Hillsboro Graded: Bernard Hamrick 4; Floyd Copen, 4; Lewis Cooper, 4; Elbert Kellison, 4; Curtis Landis, 4; Charles Weatherholt, 4; Twyla Anderson, 4; Anne Farmer, 4; Barbara Bruffrey, 5; Paul Dunn, 5; Linda Clutter, 5; Carolyn Hill, 5; Nancy May, 5; Ruth Moore, 5; Janice Walker, 5; Mary Etta Smith, 5; Norma Underwood, 5; Mary Vaughan, 5; Charlotte Landis, 5; James Cooper, 6; Evalene Burks, 6; Dotty Cloonan, 6; Betty McComb, 6; Thelma Pyles, 6.

Huntersville: Nancy Pennybacker, 6; Shirley Kelley, 6; Franklin Shinaberry, 6; Bobby Baxter, 6; Joy Patton, 6; Santford Chestnut, 6; Barbara Varney, 6.

Marlinton Graded: Creola Jackson, 4: Shirley Malcom, 4; Jeanne LaRose, 4; Kyle Hause, 4; Carolyn Curry, 4; Gene Pryor, 4; Eugene Stuart, 4; Shirley Ann Vandevander, 4; Margaret Ann Eubank, 4; Norval Waugh, 4; Nancy Gay, 4; Sterle Edward McElwee, 4; Annalee Carpenter, 4; Amos Kline, 5; Kenneth Kline, 5; David Mason, 5; Donald McKenney, 5; Sterl Shinaberry, 5; Frances Bankhead, 5; Carolyn Barlow, 5; Marolyn Barlow, 5; Eleanor Gay, 5; Shirley Lane, 5; Phyllis McNeill, 5; Jenny Richardson, 5; Joan Wimer, 5; Jon Young, 5; Jewell Carpenter, 6; Craig Carr, 6; Ward Jackson, 6; Fred Burns, Jr., 6; Gregory Bush, 6; John Curry, 6; Donald Ervine, 6; Kenneth Hamrick, 6; Ronald Moses, 6; Stephen Smith, 6; Andrew Wooddell, 6; Doris Ella Cooper, 6; Mary Jarvis Currence, 6; Nancy Ward Currence, 6; Sue Rexrode, 6; Nancy Jane Yeager, 6; Jennie Sharp, 6; Doris Jean Weatherholt, 6; Dorothy Weatherholt, 6; Flora Auldridge, 7; Eva Jane Davis, 7; Janet Dilley, 7; Louise Gibson, 7; Marie Grimes, 7; Alma Reed, 7; Gerald Grimes, 7; Vincent Harper, 7; Larry Hefner, 7; Jimmy Jones, 7; Kenneth Kelley, 7; Roy Kelley, 7; Billy McCloud, 7; Arnold Sayre, 7; Don Sharp, 7; Jimmy Sharp, 7; Jack Webb, 7; Sammy Curry, 7; Jimmy Curry, 7; Don Defibaugh, 7; Clarence Jack, 7; Bubbles Moore, 7; Basil Sharp, 7; Bobby Dilley, 7; Erma Carlson, 7; Esa Kellison, 7; Peggy Moore, 7; Jane Rexrode, 7; Anne G. Rich-ardson, 7; Lorraine Robinson, 7; Jane Ruckman, 7; Vera Ann Vallandingham, 7; Carolyn Kellison, 7; Patty McNeill, 7; Patty Anne Shafer, 7; Myra Sharp, 7.

DEATH

Anthony Washington “Tone” Lightner, aged 69 years, of Buckeye, a son of the late Henry and Rachel McNeill Lightner. Funeral service was held at the Lower Church at Buckeye Burial was in the Cloonan Cemetery. Mr. Lightner was a good friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed in the community.

– – –

Mrs. Daisy Sharp Dilley, aged 68 years, passed away June 19, 1948, at her home near Dunmore. On Monday afternoon her body was laid to rest in the Dilley Family Cemetery, the funeral service being conducted from the Frost Methodist Church…

Mrs. Dilley was a daughter of the late W. A. G. and Elizabeth Arbogast Sharp. She was united in marriage to Christopher Wickline Dilley February 19, 1902. To this union were born nine children, all living…

– – –

Wallace Baxter Curry, aged 68 years, a son of the late Enos and Ann Logan Curry, died June 14, 1948… His nephew, Baxter Curry (better known as Pat) made his home with Wallace for 26 years, and most tenderly cared for him, especially in his illness…

He was laid to rest in Bethel Church cemetery… The floral tributes and large crowd which attended his burial showed the high esteem in which he was held. A good neighbor and friend to all has left us…