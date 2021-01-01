Rice Pudding

3 cups cooked rice -brown or white

3 cups milk, 2% or whole

1/3 cup sugar or maple syrup

1/4 tsp salt

4 eggs, well beaten

1 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

1/3 cup raisins, craisins or other dried fruit, if desired

Put rice, milk, sweetener and salt into a 3 quart sauce-pan and cook on medium high heat for 30 minutes, stirring often. Reduce heat as needed.

Whisk the eggs and add milk. Whisk until combined.

Add a cup or so of the rice mixture to the egg mix and stir well. Now add this mix back to the rice and milk in the pan. Stir well. Add dried fruit, cinnamon and vanilla. Pour into greased baking dish. Bake in 350 degree oven 45 minutes or until knife inserted halfway between center and edge comes out clean.

Cool slightly. Serve warm or cold.

Apricot-Nut Bread

1 pkg. apricots

1/2 cup boiling water

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup sugar

2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup orange juice

2 Tbsp. melted butter

Chop and soak apricots in 1/2 cup boiling water for 30 minutes.

Measure flour into mixing bowl. Add sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt to flour. Mix well.

Add beaten egg to orange juice. Add melted butter.

Add apricots and soaking water. Let set 15 minutes

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes.