Thursday, April 26, 1923

Edgar Sharp of this county confessed to operating a moonshine still and was sentenced by Judge McClintic of the Federal Court to two years confinement in the penitentiary at Atlanta on Monday.

– – –

A big forest fire raged on Laurel Creek Sunday and Monday.

– – –

Bark peeling has commenced in the hemlock and chestnut oak forests.

– – –

The mills of the West Virginia Pulp & Paper Co. at Cass and Spruce area running day and night. They have announced a general raise in wages of 10 percent on common labor taking effect on April 23.

– – –

Fire got out in the woods on Stony Run last Sunday and burned a good part of the Kee Flat between the Saddler place and Buckeye.

– – –

Pocahontas County has two in the list of those who will graduate at the University this year, Miss Alethe Alice Collins as a Pharmacist, and Ralph Barnette Buckley, with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Also, Miss Pauline Richardson Spangler with the degree of A. B.

– – –

There is but one road to Buckeye, so when strange engineers come along and put up detour signs on that road, it naturally raises the question, how peremptory instructions can be carried out…. We had heard of detours for years. Persons would return from wandering all over with a new set of tales of a traveler, commencing sometimes like this: “I saw the sign to detour but I kept right on and there is where I broke an axle.”

But when they make a path to your door and put up a detour sign then it is that you begin to take notice…

For a time, I could not figure out anyway to detour to Buckeye, but finally remembered that there was a sort of road that led up Stony Creek and from there to the top of Buck’s Mountain and along the top a little ways, and then down Dry Creek to Swago and to Buckeye, but any person that goes that way had better start early in the morning…

GREENBANK SCHOOL DAY

Last Friday was the biggest day in Greenbank since the big muster of ’61. The occasion was district school day, and it was the greatest of the merits of five public school days to be held in Pocahontas this year. It also was the greatest school day to be held so far in the whole state of West Virginia. This statement is based on information from a man who has attended those days in many parts of our state.

To begin with, the attendance was over two thousand people. There were more than a thousand school children in the parade. The procession was led by nearly one hundred fine girls and boys from the District High School at Greenbank…

There were literally acres of children. Naturally the fine old native stock predominated. But it was apparent that the great melting pot is boiling in Pocahontas too, for there was a sprinkling of children of foreign born parentage… In the lot were Americans, Austrians, Russians, Italians, Poles and Hebrew children…

DIED

Another valuable citizen of Pocahontas county passed out of the world when Mr. Adam C. Moore went into the great beyond last Saturday morning, April 21, 1923, at his home on Brown’s Creek… His age was 71 years, 2 months and 13 days.

Mr. Moore was a lifelong member of the M. E. Church South, the church has lost a loyal member, the home a kind and loving father and the county a most valuable citizen.

Those left to mourn his loss are one son, Moody, two daughters, Mrs. Mollie McLaughlin and Miss Allie, one sister, Mrs. Gabbert. His wife having preceded him to the grave 17 years ago.

Funeral service was conducted at Bethel church in the presence of a host of friends.

– – –

James Howard Clark was born October 15, 1855, and departed this life February 12, 1923. His parents were Samuel and Anne Lewis Clark. He married Miss Nannie Burgess, who died July 26, 1909. To this union were born four children… Not many years after the death of his wife, Mr. Clark lost his son, Charles, who was drowned while bathing at Gauley Bridge. The death of so promising a son cast a shadow over the father’s life which was never wholly dispelled…

Mr. Clark was a man of unusual versatility and the many ways in which he served his community make him greatly missed by a wide circle of friends and patrons. He had a high appreciation of literature and often among his intimate friends would call attention to the beautiful passages he had read in current literature….

The loss of loved ones left his life a lonely one but his home was brightened by the care of a devoted daughter, Miss Frances. The Bible he used bore traces of the loneliness that shadowed his last years. There were found penned on the pages, thoughts like these: “Jesus prayed alone…”