Deviled Cheese
Alice Moore
1 pkg. cream cheese
1 triangle of Roquefort or blue cheese
2 dollops of catsup or chili sauce
1 dollop of Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. grated onion.
Mix well and serve on crackers.
Beets Royale
Alice Waugh
1- #2 can pineapple chunks
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 – #3 can diced or very small beets
1/2 tsp. salt
1 Tbsp. vinegar
Blend cornstarch with 1/2 cup pineapple juice.
Add beet juice and cook until thickened.
Add vinegar, salt, pineapple and beets.
Heat thoroughly.
Leave a Reply