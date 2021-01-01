Deviled Cheese

Alice Moore

1 pkg. cream cheese

1 triangle of Roquefort or blue cheese

2 dollops of catsup or chili sauce

1 dollop of Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. grated onion.

Mix well and serve on crackers.

Beets Royale

Alice Waugh

1- #2 can pineapple chunks

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 – #3 can diced or very small beets

1/2 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. vinegar

Blend cornstarch with 1/2 cup pineapple juice.

Add beet juice and cook until thickened.

Add vinegar, salt, pineapple and beets.

Heat thoroughly.