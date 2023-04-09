Sharon Pansy Warwick Gibson, 68, of Warm Springs, Virginia, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.

Born June 9, 1954, in Hot Springs, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Robert Nelson Warwick and Mary Ann Pauline Head Warwick.

On June 30, 1972, she married her husband of 50 years, Stephen Douglas Gibson.

Pansy worked as a private caregiver. She was a member of the Mountain Grove United Methodist Church where she served as the church treasurer and participated in the Ladies United Methodist Women’s group. She was a member of the Mountain Grove Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was very active with the Mountain Grove Community Center. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Pansy loved her flowers and her “critters,” including her cats, dogs, chickens and ducks.

She was a special caregiver to Terry Snead who was very dear to her heart. She was a loving wife and a friend to all.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Warwick; four sisters, Charlotte Loughner, Janet Friel, Lucille Plogger and Mary Gibson

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Gibson, of Warm Springs; her “girls,” Mandy Dean, and husband, Shay, of Marlinton, Liddy Lowry, and husband, Andy, of Hot Springs, Virginia; sisters, Eleanor Fisher, Mildred Lowry and Nell Broce, all of Hot Springs, Virginia; dear friends, Carol and Jerry Phillips, of Mountain Grove, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Mountain Grove Methodist Church with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Interment will be in Mountain Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jon Trees, Craig Buzzard, Willie Jenkins, Bedford Sharp, Steve Hiner and Clyde Cutlip.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Janice O’Farrell, 5792 Mt. Valley Road, Warm Springs, Virginia 24484; or Mountain Grove UMC, c/o George Kevin Chestnut, 198 Ashwood Drive, Hot Springs, VA 24445; or Mountain Grove Volunteer Fire Department, c/o William “Willie” Jenkins, P.O. Box 312, Warm Springs, Virginia 24484.

Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin and Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com