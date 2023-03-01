Chicken Jambalaya

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 fryer (3-4 pounds) cut up, thoroughly rinsed

4 cups chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped green pepper

3/4 cup green onion tops

1 Tbsp. finely minced garlic

3 Tbsp. finely minced fresh parsley

1/2 cup finely chopped lean baked ham

1 pound lean pork, cut into 1/2 inch

1-2 pounds smoked sausage, sliced 1/2 inch thick

3 1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. chili powder

2 whole bay leaves

1/4 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. dried basil

1 1/2 cup long grain rice

3 cups water or chicken broth

In a heavy 7-8 quart pot or kettle, heat the oil over high heat. Brown the chicken parts in the hot oil, turning frequently with tongs to ensure even browning. As the chicken pieces brown, remove them to a platter. Once the chicken is removed, add the vegetables, parsley, ham and pork to the pot.

Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15 minutes, stirring frequently until the vegetables and meats are browned.

Add the sausage and the seasonings and continue cooking and stirring for 5 more minutes. Add in the reserved chicken, rice and water or broth. Mix gently. Raise the heat to high until the liquid begins to boil. Cover the pot and turn the heat to very low and cook for 45 minutes, uncovering every 10-15 minutes to stir. Uncover during the last 10 minutes and raise the heat to medium. Stir gently and often as the rice dries out.

Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com