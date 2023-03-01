Thursday, March 1, 1923

A short review of the world and the foolishness thereof. The subject has been somewhat neglected of late in this column, and purposely so, for it seems to me that the most trivial happening at home is more important to us than things that shake the world. But as the New York man remarked on his first trip beyond the city limits, “There are signs of human life everywhere you go…”

So even as the minister, when he is at a loss for other subjects to speak upon, gives them hell and the horrors thereof, I give you the subject, the world.

One of the greatest space fillers for a time has been the grave robbing expedition to Egypt where they have broken into the tomb of one of the Pharaohs, an ancient king of Egypt by the name of Tutankhamen, hereinafter referred to as Amen.

There is some sort of a theory that it is all right to dig up the body of a pagan, but the Christians are not to be disturbed. The old books tell us that many years ago the country people of the Nile would break up the mummies and sell the fragments to perfumers so that the ladies could walk gay. And then came the time that the museums got so full of these melancholy symbols of mortality that it was quite an undertaking to dodge that department…

Then the conscience of the world awoke, and the latest news is that they are going to look and come away and leave Amen where they found him, and little he’ll reck if they let him sleep on in the grave where his family laid him. This was an English expedition headed by a tombster by the name of Lord Carnarvon, and a gentleman got up in Parliament and wanted to know if they proposed to dig up the kings of England after they got through digging up the kings of Egypt…

– – –

On last Thursday, the home of L. O. Simmons was discovered to be on fire. Help arrived before great damage was done. Heavy wind had blown out a flue stop and set fire to the ceiling.

– – –

The home of Abram Pritt, on the Renick place near Hillsboro, was destroyed by fire Sunday. Little was saved. The fire started while the family was gone.

The Warwick post office will be discontinued March 15. The Marlinton post office will receive and account for the mail therefor.

– – –

Editor Times: I would like to say to my cousin O. P. McNeil, of Huntersville, that I have a Bible that belonged to my great-grandfather that was printed in 1800, and one that belonged to my great-great-grandfather, David Ruckman, that was printed in Edinburgh in 1793.

Maggie Ruckman

Millpoint, W. Va.

GREENBANK FARMERS

George Hannah has his icehouse full this year, for the first time in several years. He is getting ready to use his tractor in doing a lot of spring plowing.

Mrs. Cora Wooddell is having some old rail fence removed on her farm and replaced with new wire fence.

Mr. Goodsell is plowing for spring wheat. Winter wheat is looking good at this time and gives promise of a fair crop.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Buzzard, of Hunters-ville, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Pearl Hoover, of Campbelltown, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Theodore May, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Miller, of Buckeye, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mason M. May, of Marlinton, a son.

DEAD

Joseph William Loudermilk was born in Greenbrier county November 3, 1859. In recent years he moved to Pocahontas county first living on Ison Waugh’s farm. Later he moved to the mountain at the head of Swago Creek. He was taken suddenly ill Monday night with pneumonia, and after days of intense suffering he passed to his reward Sunday morning, February 25th. The body was laid to rest in the McNeill burying ground below Buckeye. A wife, three children, a father of 95 years, one brother and one sister are left to mourn his departure. Mr. Loudermilk was known for his sterling character…

– – –

On February 20th last, the death angel came into the home of Bedford Shinaberry, of Clover Lick, and claimed the only child. Funeral service was conducted at the home and the remains were laid to rest in the Grimes graveyard…

– – –

A. E. Irvine of near Seebert, died in a Ronceverte hospital Sunday, February 25, 1923, of pneumonia. His age was about 58 years. He is survived by his wife, who is a daughter of the late Allan R. Kennison. Burial was in the Oak Grove cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Jennie Jordan Gilmore, of Mill Gap, Highland county, died Sunday morning at the home of her son, Mack Gilmore, aged 86 years. She was the widow of the late Captain Samuel Gilmore, who died last summer. Dr. E. G. Herold, of Marlinton, is one of her grandsons. The deceased was native of Pocahontas, raised in the Levels, her maiden name being Jordan.

– – –

H. D. Hiveley, an aged and respected citizen of Thorny Creek near Frost, died at his home Monday night, February 26. He had been in failing health for the past year or more. Burial Wednesday near his late residence. The deceased was a native of Pendleton county. He is survived by a number of grown children.

– – –

Miss Creola Sharp died at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Sharp at Slaty Fork, Sunday night, February 25, 1923. Her age was about 19 years. For a week she had been desperately ill with blood poisoning following an attack of tonsillitis. Burial at the family burying ground at Slaty Fork.

Miss Creola was a general favorite in Marlinton where she attended high school. She was a member of the senior class of Edray District High School and would have graduated this year.

– – –

The infant child of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Vandevender, of Arbovale, died Saturday, February 24, of pneumonia. The bereaved have the heartfelt sympathy of the people of this section.