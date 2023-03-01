Educational Dinner Meeting

The WVU Extension office will host an Educational Dinner Meeting Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in the Marlinton Municipal Building.

Guest speaker Ben Goff will discuss the most common overlooked management needs of pasture systems and provide several simple tips for changes producers may make to change the grazing mentality and increase profitability.

Attendance will be worth three (3) pesticide applicator recertification credits for categories 11, 12 and PA.

To attend the meeting you must RSVP by calling the Pocahontas County Extension Office at 304-799-4852 by Friday, March 10. For those who would like dinner, there will be a $5 charge to help cover the cost.

Energy Express

Energy Express service opportunities for the 2023 Marlinton Elementary Energy Express Site for Mentor and Community Coordinator positions. To learn more about how to become involved or to request an application, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852 or visit the Energy Express website at extension.wvu.edu/youth-family/youth-education/energy-express/get-involved

4-H Photo, Poster and Writing Contest

Exhibits of poster, photo and writing contest entries will be on display at McClintic Library March 3 through 8. Stop by and show your support of these young 4-H members.